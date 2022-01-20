According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a snowboarder died in Aspen, Colorado on January 19.
A press release about the death states that a 42-year-old male was snowboarding in the Highland Bowl of Aspen Highlands Ski Area when they struck a tree around 3:00 PM. The subject was on the mountain with a friend at the time, found unconscious following the collision.
Ski patrol was alerted immediately and responded to perform CPR, which was ultimately unsuccessful. The male was pronounced dead at the scene despite a quick rescue response.
While there were no witnesses to the accident, evidence at the scene made it obvious that a tree collision occurred.
The body of the deceased male was transported to the base of the mountain, with the investigation then transferred to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and the Pitkin County Coroner's Office.
Details about the man's identity have not been released.
The Highland Bowl at Aspen Highlands Ski Area is known for its double-black extreme terrain.
This is at least the fourth slopesport-related death of the season in Colorado, with two previous deaths taking place at Eldora Mountain Resort and a third taking place in the backcountry near Cameron Pass. Two people were also recently killed an in avalanche while snowshoeing in the vicinity of Hoosier Pass.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.