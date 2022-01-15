Fir tree forest and a road covered with snow seen from a drone perspective

Photo Credit: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (iStock).

 EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

A fast moving snow storm that slammed Colorado on Friday dropped up to a foot in some areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The map below from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration shows a band of  around six to 12 inches of snow across the southern Foothills and Palmer Divide.

Map

Map credit: National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration 

"There was an impressive gradient across the south/west metro!" the NWS said in a tweet on Saturday morning.

Below is a list of snowfall totals from around the state, according to the NWS:

11:37 pm MST - 1/14/20223 ESE CONIFER, CO13
10:45 pm MST - 1/14/20222 SE CONIFER, CO12
07:00 am MST - 1/15/20222 SSE KITTREDGE, CO10.3
06:55 am MST - 1/15/20221 NNW GENESEE, CO9
05:02 pm MST - 1/14/20221 N GENESEE, CO8.2
07:00 am MST - 1/15/20223 WSW ROXBOROUGH PARK, CO8
07:00 am MST - 1/15/20221 SW TINY TOWN, CO8
07:00 am MST - 1/15/20222 SW GOLDEN, CO8
06:15 am MST - 1/15/20221 W KEN CARYL, CO7.6
07:20 pm MST - 1/14/20221 NE EVERGREEN, CO7.5
07:20 pm MST - 1/14/20221 NNE EVERGREEN, CO7.5
06:00 am MST - 1/15/2022WAH KEENEY PARK, CO7
06:00 am MST - 1/15/20221 ESE KEN CARYL, CO6.5
07:00 am MST - 1/15/20222 NNW LARKSPUR, CO6.5
07:48 am MST - 1/15/20222 NNE MONUMENT, CO6.5
06:30 pm MST - 1/14/20221 ENE KEN CARYL, CO6.2
06:30 pm MST - 1/14/20221 E KEN CARYL, CO6.2
07:10 pm MST - 1/14/20221.8 N EVERGREEN, CO5.9
07:36 pm MST - 1/14/20223 E MONUMENT, CO5.3
07:00 am MST - 1/15/20225 S CASTLE ROCK, CO5.3

For a full list of snowfall reports over the last 24 hours visit the NWS website, here

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.