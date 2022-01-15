A fast moving snow storm that slammed Colorado on Friday dropped up to a foot in some areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The map below from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration shows a band of around six to 12 inches of snow across the southern Foothills and Palmer Divide.
"There was an impressive gradient across the south/west metro!" the NWS said in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Below is a list of snowfall totals from around the state, according to the NWS:
|11:37 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|3 ESE CONIFER, CO
|13
|10:45 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|2 SE CONIFER, CO
|12
|07:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|2 SSE KITTREDGE, CO
|10.3
|06:55 am MST - 1/15/2022
|1 NNW GENESEE, CO
|9
|05:02 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|1 N GENESEE, CO
|8.2
|07:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|3 WSW ROXBOROUGH PARK, CO
|8
|07:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|1 SW TINY TOWN, CO
|8
|07:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|2 SW GOLDEN, CO
|8
|06:15 am MST - 1/15/2022
|1 W KEN CARYL, CO
|7.6
|07:20 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|1 NE EVERGREEN, CO
|7.5
|07:20 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|1 NNE EVERGREEN, CO
|7.5
|06:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|WAH KEENEY PARK, CO
|7
|06:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|1 ESE KEN CARYL, CO
|6.5
|07:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|2 NNW LARKSPUR, CO
|6.5
|07:48 am MST - 1/15/2022
|2 NNE MONUMENT, CO
|6.5
|06:30 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|1 ENE KEN CARYL, CO
|6.2
|06:30 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|1 E KEN CARYL, CO
|6.2
|07:10 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|1.8 N EVERGREEN, CO
|5.9
|07:36 pm MST - 1/14/2022
|3 E MONUMENT, CO
|5.3
|07:00 am MST - 1/15/2022
|5 S CASTLE ROCK, CO
|5.3
For a full list of snowfall reports over the last 24 hours visit the NWS website, here.
