According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor.
As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
- Snowmass Village: 11 inches
- Rocky Mountain National Park: 8-10 inches at Bear Lake (reported by the park)
- Cherokee Park: 9.2 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 9 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain: 7 inches
- Oak Creek: 6.2 inches
- Nunn: 6 inches
- Allenspark: 6 inches
- Skyway: 6 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 5.5 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Severance: 5.3 inches
- Eaton: 5.2 inches
- Jamestown: 5.2 inches
- Campion: 5.1 inches
- Boulder: 5.1 inches
- Tiny Town: 5 inches
- Edwards: 5 inches
- Vail: 5 inches
- Lyons: 5 inches
- Windsor: 4.8 inches
- Loveland: 4.8 inches
- Greeley: 4.8 inches
- Sterling: 4.7 inches
- Jamestown: 4.5 inches
- Conifer: 4.5 inches
- Silverthorne: 4.5 inches
- Briggsdale: 4.5 inches
- Galeton: 4.5 inches
- Fleming: 4.5 inches
- Fort Collins: 4.2 inches
- Ridgway: 4.2 inches
- Niwot: 4.1 inches
- Golden: 4.1 inches
- Longmont: 4 inches
- Roxborough Park: 4 inches
- Iliff: 4 inches
- Rangely: 4 inches
- Highland Park: 3.8 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 3.8 inches
- Arvada: 3.5 inches
- Wellington: 3.5 inches
- Ken Caryl: 3.5 inches
- Cañon City: 3.5 inches
- Dinosaur: 3.5 inches
- Westminster: 3.3 inches
- Aurora: 3.2 inches
- Woodland Park: 3 inches
- Pitkin: 3 inches
- Silverton: 3 inches
- Nederland: 2.8 inches
- Lone Tree: 2.8 inches
- Louisville: 2.7 inches
- Montrose: 2.6 inches
- Ouray: 2.5 inches
- Castle Rock: 2 inches
- Denver: 1.8 inches
- Monument: 1.5 inches
- Black Forest: 1 inch
- Colorado Springs: about half an inch (source: looking out of my window)
Updates to these totals can be found here.
