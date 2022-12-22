Measuring Snowfall Photo Credit: lisad1724 (iStock).

While the frigid temperatures and gusty winds are likely the most shocking aspects of the weather rolling through Colorado, it's also worth noting that some spots got some decent snowfall overnight. Keep in mind that with the strong winds, the snow will likely limit visibility in a big way.

Here's a look at how much snow landed where as reported thus far, with the Boulder County area getting hit the hardest.

Eldora: 13 inches

Spicer: 11.6 inches

Mount Audubon: 11.6 inches

Longs Peak: 11.6 inches

Meeker Park: 10.2 inches

Arapahoe Peak: 10.2 inches

Ward: 10.2 inches

Gould: 10.1 inches

Brainard Lake: 10.1 inches

Nederland: 10 inches

Rollinsville: 9.8 inches

Sunshine: 9.4 inches

Boulder: 9 inches

Cameron Pass: 8.7 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass: 8.7 inches

Allenspark: 8.5 inches

Jamestown: 8.3 inches

Winter Park: 8 inches

Pinecliffe: 7.5 inches

Arvada: 7.2 inches

Loveland Pass: 7.2 inches

Louisville: 7 inches

Kremmling: 7 inches

Lafayette: 6.8 inches

Silverthorne: 6.5 inches

Broomfield: 6.3 inches

Westminster: 6.1 inches

Rocky Flats: 6 inches

Longmont: 6 inches

Silver Plume: 6 inches

Lyons: 5.8 inches

Rand: 5.8 inches

Berthoud Pass: 5.8 inches

Grand Lake: 5.8 inches

Superior: 5.5 inches

Federal Heights: 5.5 inches

Erie: 5.5 inches

Hygiene: 5.3 inches

Niwot: 5.2 inches

Frisco: 5.2 inches

Vail: 5.2 inches

Genesee: 5 inches

Estes Park: 4.9 inches

Commerce City: 4.8 inches

Arvada: 4.7 inches

Floyd Hill: 4.5 inches

Loveland: 4.5 inches

Aurora: 4.5 inches

Brighton: 4.5 inches

Greeley: 4.5 inches

Copper Mountain: 4.4 inches

Mount Zirkel: 4.3 inches

Guanella Pass: 4.3 inches

Denver: 4.3 inches

Golden: 4 inches

Georgetown: 4 inches

Breckenridge: 4 inches

Keystone: 4 inches

Denver International Airport: 3.9 inches

Castle Rock: 3.7 inches

Air Force Academy: 3.4 inches

Fort Collins: 2.9 inches

Alma: 2.9 inches

Manitou Springs: 2.5 inches

Steamboat Springs: 2.4 inches

Leadville: 2.2 inches

Colorado Springs: Hasn't reported at time of publishing, but looks like about 2 inches on my back deck.

Find more updates to the snow map here.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

