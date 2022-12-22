While the frigid temperatures and gusty winds are likely the most shocking aspects of the weather rolling through Colorado, it's also worth noting that some spots got some decent snowfall overnight. Keep in mind that with the strong winds, the snow will likely limit visibility in a big way.
Here's a look at how much snow landed where as reported thus far, with the Boulder County area getting hit the hardest.
Eldora: 13 inches
Spicer: 11.6 inches
Mount Audubon: 11.6 inches
Longs Peak: 11.6 inches
Meeker Park: 10.2 inches
Arapahoe Peak: 10.2 inches
Ward: 10.2 inches
Gould: 10.1 inches
Brainard Lake: 10.1 inches
Nederland: 10 inches
Rollinsville: 9.8 inches
Sunshine: 9.4 inches
Boulder: 9 inches
Cameron Pass: 8.7 inches
Rabbit Ears Pass: 8.7 inches
Allenspark: 8.5 inches
Jamestown: 8.3 inches
Winter Park: 8 inches
Pinecliffe: 7.5 inches
Arvada: 7.2 inches
Loveland Pass: 7.2 inches
Louisville: 7 inches
Kremmling: 7 inches
Lafayette: 6.8 inches
Silverthorne: 6.5 inches
Broomfield: 6.3 inches
Westminster: 6.1 inches
Rocky Flats: 6 inches
Longmont: 6 inches
Silver Plume: 6 inches
Lyons: 5.8 inches
Rand: 5.8 inches
Berthoud Pass: 5.8 inches
Grand Lake: 5.8 inches
Superior: 5.5 inches
Federal Heights: 5.5 inches
Erie: 5.5 inches
Hygiene: 5.3 inches
Niwot: 5.2 inches
Frisco: 5.2 inches
Vail: 5.2 inches
Genesee: 5 inches
Estes Park: 4.9 inches
Commerce City: 4.8 inches
Arvada: 4.7 inches
Floyd Hill: 4.5 inches
Loveland: 4.5 inches
Aurora: 4.5 inches
Brighton: 4.5 inches
Greeley: 4.5 inches
Copper Mountain: 4.4 inches
Mount Zirkel: 4.3 inches
Guanella Pass: 4.3 inches
Denver: 4.3 inches
Golden: 4 inches
Georgetown: 4 inches
Breckenridge: 4 inches
Keystone: 4 inches
Denver International Airport: 3.9 inches
Castle Rock: 3.7 inches
Air Force Academy: 3.4 inches
Fort Collins: 2.9 inches
Alma: 2.9 inches
Manitou Springs: 2.5 inches
Steamboat Springs: 2.4 inches
Leadville: 2.2 inches
Colorado Springs: Hasn't reported at time of publishing, but looks like about 2 inches on my back deck.
Find more updates to the snow map here.
