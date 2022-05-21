Coloradoans woke up to a wintry scene on Saturday morning, as a fast-moving snow storm slammed the state overnight.
The heaviest snowfall was recorded Friday night, along the Palmer Divide and the southern foothills. At times, these areas saw one to two inches of snow per hour, according to NWS.
The storm dumped 20 inches in Cripple Creek, and produced big totals elsewhere, NWS reported.
So far this morning, officials have reported downed trees, power outages, and road closures as a result of the storm, and the possibility of more snow is still on the way.
The Front Range urban corridor will likely be impacted by snowfall throughout the day on Saturday, with an additional one to four inches possible.
"Bands of moderate heavy snowfall are still possible this morning primarily south & west of Denver. Light snow elsewhere will still pose a threat to trees. Broken branches & downed power lines may lead to additional outages. Conditions should to improve by this afternoon," NWS said in a tweet this morning.
Below is a list of snowfall totals from around the state as of 7 AM, according to the NWS:
- Air Force Academy: 10 inches
- Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
- Black Hawk: 11 inches
- Black Forest: 16 inches
- Boulder: 3.8 inches
- Cascade: 10 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Crescent Village: 7.0 inches
- Cripple Creek: 20 inches
- Crook: 8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1 inch
- Elizabeth: 2 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Evergreen: 9.9 inches
- Florissant: 1.9 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Genesee: 8.8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 3 inches
- Larkspur: 6 inches
- Leadville: 9.8 inches
- Longmont: .3 inches
- Louisville: 4.8 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9.0
- Monument: 9.0 inches
- Nederland: 5.0 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
- Pueblo: 6.5 inches
- St. Mary's Glacier: 12.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 5.8 inches
- Winter Park: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 16 inches
For a full list of snowfall reports over the last 24 hours visit the NWS website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.