Another round of snow moved through Colorado on Wednesday night, dropping close to a foot in some areas, including the town of Genesee.
Here's a breakdown of how much snow landed where, according to the National Weather Service:
- Kittredge: 11.5 inches
- Kassler: 11.3 inches
- Genesee: 11.2 inches
- Eldorado Springs: 11.1 inches
- Golden: 10.4 inches
- Pinecliffe: 10.2 inches
- Camp Bird: 10 inches
- Sunshine: 9 inches
- Boulder: 9 inches
- Aspen Park: 8.5 inches
- Rocky Flats: 8.1 inches
- Ken Caryle: 8.1 inches
- Crescent Village: 8 inches
- Wetmore: 8 inches
- Evergreen: 7.7 inches
- Blue Valley: 7.7 inches
- Marshall: 7.5 inches
- Nederland: 7.4 inches
- Arvada: 7.2 inches
- Edgewater: 7 inches
- Florence: 7 inches
- Palmer Lake: 7 inches
- Longs Peak: 6.8 inches
- Meeker Park: 6.8 inches
- Estes Park: 6.5 inches
- Sawpit: 6.2 inches
- Loveland: 6 inches
- Lakewood: 6 inches
- Edglewood: 6 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 6 inches
- Columbine: 6 inches
- Beulah: 6 inches
- Westcliffe: 6 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 6 inches
- Broomfield: 5.8 inches
- Louisville: 5.7 inches
- Westminster: 5.7 inches
- Lafayette: 5.5 inches
- Superior: 5.5 inches
- Louisville: 5.4 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir: 5.3 inches
- Northglenn: 5.3 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 5.1 inches
- Cameron Pass: 5.1 inches
- Estes Park: 5.1 inches
- Aurora: 5.1 inches
- Rye: 5.1 inches
- Berthoud Pass: 5.1 inches
- Silverthorne: 5.1 inches
- Denver: 5 inches
- Morrison: 5 inches
- Fort Collins: 5 inches
- Breckenridge: 5 inches
- Niwot: 4.7 inches
- Lyons: 4.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 4.5 inches
- Conifer: 4.5 inches
- Erie: 4.5 inches
- Cañon City: 4 inches
- Frisco: 3.9 inches
- Greeley: 3.9 inches
- Centennial: 3.8 inches
- Floyd Hill: 3.7 inches
- Monument: 3.5 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.4 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 3.2 inches
- La Junta: 3 inches
- Penrose: 2 inches
- Kremmling: 2 inches
- Woodland Park: 2 inches
- Air Force Academy: 2 inches
- Georgetown: 2 inches
- Guanella Pass: 1.6 inches
More snow is expected to hit the state next Monday.
See additional snow totals on the National Weather Service map here.
