Another round of snow moved through Colorado on Wednesday night, dropping close to a foot in some areas, including the town of Genesee.

Here's a breakdown of how much snow landed where, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Kittredge: 11.5 inches
  • Kassler: 11.3 inches
  • Genesee: 11.2 inches
  • Eldorado Springs: 11.1 inches
  • Golden: 10.4 inches
  • Pinecliffe: 10.2 inches
  • Camp Bird: 10 inches
  • Sunshine: 9 inches
  • Boulder: 9 inches
  • Aspen Park: 8.5 inches
  • Rocky Flats: 8.1 inches
  • Ken Caryle: 8.1 inches
  • Crescent Village: 8 inches
  • Wetmore: 8 inches
  • Evergreen: 7.7 inches
  • Blue Valley: 7.7 inches
  • Marshall: 7.5 inches
  • Nederland: 7.4 inches
  • Arvada: 7.2 inches
  • Edgewater: 7 inches
  • Florence: 7 inches
  • Palmer Lake: 7 inches
  • Longs Peak: 6.8 inches
  • Meeker Park: 6.8 inches
  • Estes Park: 6.5 inches
  • Sawpit: 6.2 inches
  • Loveland: 6 inches
  • Lakewood: 6 inches
  • Edglewood: 6 inches
  • Chatfield Reservoir: 6 inches
  • Columbine: 6 inches
  • Beulah: 6 inches
  • Westcliffe: 6 inches
  • Red Mountain Pass: 6 inches
  • Broomfield: 5.8 inches
  • Louisville: 5.7 inches
  • Westminster: 5.7 inches
  • Lafayette: 5.5 inches
  • Superior: 5.5 inches
  • Louisville: 5.4 inches
  • Cherry Creek Reservoir: 5.3 inches
  • Northglenn: 5.3 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 5.1 inches
  • Cameron Pass: 5.1 inches
  • Estes Park: 5.1 inches
  • Aurora: 5.1 inches
  • Rye: 5.1 inches
  • Berthoud Pass: 5.1 inches
  • Silverthorne: 5.1 inches
  • Denver: 5 inches
  • Morrison: 5 inches
  • Fort Collins: 5 inches
  • Breckenridge: 5 inches
  • Niwot: 4.7 inches
  • Lyons: 4.5 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 4.5 inches
  • Conifer: 4.5 inches
  • Erie: 4.5 inches
  • Cañon City: 4 inches
  • Frisco: 3.9 inches
  • Greeley: 3.9 inches
  • Centennial: 3.8 inches
  • Floyd Hill: 3.7 inches
  • Monument: 3.5 inches
  • Castle Rock: 3.4 inches
  • Rabbit Ears Pass: 3.2 inches
  • La Junta: 3 inches
  • Penrose: 2 inches
  • Kremmling: 2 inches
  • Woodland Park: 2 inches
  • Air Force Academy: 2 inches
  • Georgetown: 2 inches
  • Guanella Pass: 1.6 inches

More snow is expected to hit the state next Monday.

See additional snow totals on the National Weather Service map here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

