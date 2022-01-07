Snowplow plowing the highway during snow storm. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

 VisualCommunications

Over a three day period this week, some parts of Colorado saw up to four feet of snow.

Here's a breakdown of where the 15 highest snow totals landed, according to the National Weather Service:

Editor's Note: This list only includes measurement stations that have updated their snow totals within the last 24 hours, meaning some places saw big totals but might not be included on this list. For example, Steamboat Springs reported 15.9 inches of snow yesterday morning and was still getting snow, though they have not updated their total yet. This update may be released later in the day.

  1. Mount Zirkel, near Steamboat Springs: 48 inches
  2. Rabbit Ears Pass, near Steamboat Springs: 44 inches
  3. Mount Audubon, Indian Peaks Wilderness, northern Front Range: 34 inches
  4. Spicer, town east of Rabbit Ears Pass: 34 inches
  5. Arapahoe Peak, Indian Peaks Wilderness, northern Front Range: 32 inches
  6. St. Mary's Glacier, Idaho Springs: 30.2 inches
  7. Cameron Pass, northwest of Rocky Mountain National Park: 28 inches
  8. Longs Peak, in Rocky Mountain National Park: 27 inches
  9. Brainard Lake, south of Rocky Mountain National Park, near Ward: 25 inches
  10. Loveland Pass, connects I-70 to Arapahoe Basin/Keystone area: 20 inches
  11. Berthoud Pass, connects I-70 to Winter Park: 19 inches
  12. Eldora, near Nederland in Boulder County: 19 inches
  13. Glendevey, west of Fort Collins: 18 inches
  14. Meeker Park, south of Estes Park: 18 inches
  15. Gould, west of Cameron Pass: 18 inches

Here's a look at accumulation at few other points of interest:

  • Winter Park: 17 inches
  • Grand Lake: 14 inches
  • Nederland: 13.5 inches
  • Blue River (near Breckenridge): 13 inches
  • Silverthorne: 9 inches
  • Estes Park: 8 inches
  • Louisville, location of Marshall Fire: 7.1 inches
  • Denver: 4.5 inches
  • Leadville: 3.4 inches
  • Black Forest (north of Colorado Springs): 1.5 inches

See additional snow totals on the National Weather Service map here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.