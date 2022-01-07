Over a three day period this week, some parts of Colorado saw up to four feet of snow.
Here's a breakdown of where the 15 highest snow totals landed, according to the National Weather Service:
Editor's Note: This list only includes measurement stations that have updated their snow totals within the last 24 hours, meaning some places saw big totals but might not be included on this list. For example, Steamboat Springs reported 15.9 inches of snow yesterday morning and was still getting snow, though they have not updated their total yet. This update may be released later in the day.
- Mount Zirkel, near Steamboat Springs: 48 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass, near Steamboat Springs: 44 inches
- Mount Audubon, Indian Peaks Wilderness, northern Front Range: 34 inches
- Spicer, town east of Rabbit Ears Pass: 34 inches
- Arapahoe Peak, Indian Peaks Wilderness, northern Front Range: 32 inches
- St. Mary's Glacier, Idaho Springs: 30.2 inches
- Cameron Pass, northwest of Rocky Mountain National Park: 28 inches
- Longs Peak, in Rocky Mountain National Park: 27 inches
- Brainard Lake, south of Rocky Mountain National Park, near Ward: 25 inches
- Loveland Pass, connects I-70 to Arapahoe Basin/Keystone area: 20 inches
- Berthoud Pass, connects I-70 to Winter Park: 19 inches
- Eldora, near Nederland in Boulder County: 19 inches
- Glendevey, west of Fort Collins: 18 inches
- Meeker Park, south of Estes Park: 18 inches
- Gould, west of Cameron Pass: 18 inches
Here's a look at accumulation at few other points of interest:
- Winter Park: 17 inches
- Grand Lake: 14 inches
- Nederland: 13.5 inches
- Blue River (near Breckenridge): 13 inches
- Silverthorne: 9 inches
- Estes Park: 8 inches
- Louisville, location of Marshall Fire: 7.1 inches
- Denver: 4.5 inches
- Leadville: 3.4 inches
- Black Forest (north of Colorado Springs): 1.5 inches
See additional snow totals on the National Weather Service map here.
