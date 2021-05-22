Forecasts for various parts of Colorado include snow, tornadoes, and tennis ball-sized hail during incoming storms Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
A tornado watch was issued about noon Saturday for much of Colorado's Front Range mountains and eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado watch covers Adams, Arapahoe, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Pueblo, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma counties. The watch is in effect until 8 PM Saturday, the weather service said.
A hazardous weather outlook for portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado reports strong to severe storms are likely Saturday over the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains. The storms are also likely along the Interstate 25 corridor along the state's Front Range. The eastern plains in Colorado can expect the storms late Saturday evening, meteorologists say.
Revised timing for thunderstorms across the plains as they are getting an earlier start east of the I-25 corridor. Please monitor the weather closely today and go to shelter quickly when severe weather threatens. Storms will be moving north at 40 to 50 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MZOyihbXYV— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 22, 2021
Threats during the forecast storms include wind gusts of 70 mph or more and hail up to 2 inches, as well as an isolated tornado. Periods of locally heavy rain are also likely.
In higher elevations of Colorado, several inches of snow is expected late Saturday, including the southwest slopes of the San Juan mountains. Snowfall is forecast to impact mountain passes in these areas overnight Saturday.
In the valleys and plains Saturday, winds up to 40 mph are possible with the strongest winds occurring over the plains east of the Interstate 25 corridor.
For northeast and north central Colorado, several severe thunderstorms are forecast across the plains Saturday evening. Hail of 2 inches in diameter or larger is expected in these areas along with damaging winds of 70 to 75 mph. An isolated tornado could occur during these storms, too.
The threat of tornadoes would be mainly along a boundary from Douglas County to east and northeast across the plains toward Akron and Holyoke, the weather service said. The fast-moving storm could produce brief heavy rain.
Tornado Watch issued until 8 pm. Forecast update with large hail of 2 inches and severe winds of 60 mph or greater is also possible with these storms. Have a way to receive warnings and be prepared to take shelter. HAVE A PLAN! #cowx pic.twitter.com/v4qmbLriAE— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 22, 2021
Before journeying to Colorado's outdoors, always check the weather forecast in your area. Weather can rapidly change and extreme conditions can occur in high elevation areas of the state.
