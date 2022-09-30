Though some initial forecasts showed bigger snow hitting Colorado this weekend, the National Weather Service has released their official prediction, showing smaller, but still noteworthy totals.
In the most likely scenario, somewhere between one and six inches is expected to fall on Colorado's highest peaks around the state through Sunday morning, though it is also anticipated that snow will continue in many of these areas through the rest of Sunday and into the early hours of Monday. The San Juan mountain range is expected to get hit the hardest, with some areas looking at up to eight inches in this most likely scenario.
A 'high-end' snowfall prediction shows roughly the same depth of snow, but over a much more widespread area.
When it comes to specific peaks, Mountain-Forecast.com is showing a major drop-off compared to what was predicted days prior. While the service once noted that Longs Peak could see more than a foot, this has since been downgraded to about five inches – true to the unpredictable nature of mountain weather. Southwestern Colorado's Mount Sneffels, on the other hand, is expected to get about 9 inches through Sunday night, with another five to six inches landing in the early hours of Monday morning.
Follow the National Weather Service for up-to-date information about this storm as it moves through. Mountain-Forecast.com can also be a good resource for those headed to the high country.
In much of the state that's at a lower elevation, a wet weekend is expected.
