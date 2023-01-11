According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible.
Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with one to two inches of snow expected per hour in some areas, particularly northern El Paso County and north toward Denver. While not much snow is expected overall, the rapid rate of snowfall and wind in the range of 40 to 57 miles per hour will drop visibility to a 1/4-mile to one-mile range. A report from the Pueblo branch of the NWS states that these impacts are expected through 11.
Meanwhile a 'winter weather advisory' has been issued on the northeast plains with up to 6 inches of snow possible and strong winds. Roads are expected to become slick, impacting afternoon and evening commutes. This alert is currently active through 7 PM.
Mountain travel will also be dicey today, as more snow is expected. Up to 12 inches could fall in mountains east of Steamboat Springs, with more expected on some high peaks in the area northwest of this mountain city. Mountains north of Glenwood Springs should also get a good amount of snow.
See the snow forecast from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning below:
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.