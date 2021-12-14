According to the National Weather Service, Coloradans should be aware that snow squalls may be possible as a 'high wind event meets snow storm' rips through the state on Wednesday.
The forecast shows that the best chance for a snow squall is between 3 AM and 7 AM on Wednesday, with potential snow squalls expected to last an hour or less. The area that should be on alert stretches from the Continental Divide east toward the mountains-plains interface.
Predicting exactly when or where a snow squall will hit is extremely difficult, which is one reason why it is important to be prepared for one should it pop up.
During a snow squall, a sudden and intense burst of snow and wind appears, resulting in whiteout conditions. This results in rapidly deteriorating road conditions and extremely limited visibility. As one might expect, this can be particularly problematic for those on the roads, typically making the safest option to slow down and find a pull-off to safely wait out the storm versus trying to drive through it.
Snow accumulations during a snow squall in a lower elevation area on Wednesday would likely be minimal, but due to high winds, this minimal snow could be blinding.
As strong winds move through the state from Tuesday night into Wednesday, stay up-to-date with alerts and warnings on the National Weather Service website. Winds are expected to be damaging on the Front Range, reaching up to 100 miles per hour in some densely populated areas.
Meanwhile, double-digit totals are expected to fall in parts of western Colorado, with the snowfall favoring the southwest mountains the most.
