The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Snow Squall Warning for Routt, Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties until 1:15 PM on Sunday.
At 12:43 PM a snow squall was located 6 miles west of Craig, Colorado to Meeker to 21 miles northwest of De Beque, moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the service.
The NWS wants to warn Coloradoans in these areas that conditions will be hazardous, and zero visibility in heavy blowing snow is possible.
Best chance for snow squalls this morning and early afternoon will be across northwest Colorado. Flash freeze, blowing snow and near zero visibility will make travel hazardous. If a snow squall is issued for your area/route please consider delaying or cancelling travel plans! pic.twitter.com/Nra7r3F86n— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) December 26, 2021
Road conditions will be dangerous including the following highways: U.S. Highway 40 in Colorado between mile markers 84 and 102 and Colorado 13 between mile markers 13 and 36, and between mile markers 42 and 99.
"Best chance for snow squalls this morning and early afternoon will be across northwest Colorado. Flash freeze, blowing snow and near zero visibility will make travel hazardous. If a snow squall is issued for your area/route please consider delaying or cancelling travel plans!" the service said in a tweet.
If you get caught in a snow squall, find a safe place to pull over and wait it out. A typical squall will last between 30 minutes and an hour.
