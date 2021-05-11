According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall warning has been activated near Denver until 3:15 PM. The area where the warning is active is along I-25 in the Larkspur area. The National Weather Service has warned of whiteout conditions and life-threatening travel.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The warning was activated on Tuesday afternoon as severe winter weather moves through the area.
See the map of the impacted area below:
A snow squall is a sudden burst of heavy snow accompanied by strong winds. A snow squall can turn conditions extreme very rapidly, often resulting in low visibility and rapid snow accumulation.
Larkspur is approximately 40 miles south of downtown Denver, between the Mile High City and Colorado Springs.
All weather conditions are subject to change and this warning is subject to extension.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.