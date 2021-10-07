While the National Weather Service is warning of a larger storm system set to hit the state of Colorado next Tuesday, some snow should still hit the Centennial State this weekend.
On Friday, snow is expected to land in parts of northern and northwestern Colorado, including Rocky Mountain National Park. For example, the report for Trail Ridge Road – the highest paved road in the park – notes that snow showers will be likely on Friday after 3 PM through Saturday night. Should snow start to accumulate, it is possible that Trail Ridge Road will be shut down. The Alpine Visitor Center has already been shut down as this storm approaches.
The Copper Mountain Radar, in the area of Summit County, also calls for snow showers this weekend, likely on both Saturday and Sunday following a dry Friday.
While not far from the Summit County area, west-central mountains will likely see weather that's a bit different.
The National Weather Service calls for limited snow in Aspen on Saturday night and limited snow on Sunday morning. Weather in Telluride, located in the southwest portion of the state, will also likely be a bit drier this weekend compared to that found in the north and northwest regions of the state.
The state's southern mountains (La Veta Pass area) will be a bit drier this Saturday, too, with a slight chance of morning snow showers followed by sunshine. Sunday, however, will likely be snowier on southern peaks, with a 50 percent chance of snow showers throughout the day.
The punchline of this story is – while there's not supposed to be much snow falling this weekend, some spots will be getting some snow and those in the mountains should be aware of the forecast. Pack extra layers and be ready to face off with potentially slick road conditions.
As wintery weather starts to hit Colorado, OutThere Colorado recommends several websites for forecasting. The National Weather Service is the place to go for official alerts. OpenSnow.com is the place to go for ski resort-based information. Mountain-Forecast.com is a great resource for winter hiking. Always be aware of the forecast prior to embarking on any adventure and be prepared for changing weather and unpredicted weather swings.
