The 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships, held in Breckenridge, was a hit this past week, with a local team found on the short list of winning teams.
According to a press release from the Breckenridge Tourism Office, Team Germany Bavaria won the gold medal for their 'Sub-Zero-Gravity' creation, with Team USA Breckenridge earning a silver medal for a sculpture dubbed 'Ullr'.
Also among winners were Team Lithuania for their 'Warn(m)in Clouds Intersect' design and Team USA Wisconsin Snowblind for a creation called 'Forest Jam', winning in the Artists' Choice and People's Choice categories, respectively. Team Lithuania also took home a judge-awarded bronze medal.
The event included 12 teams from around the globe, each given 94 hours to hand-carve a giant block of snow into something spectacular.
Team Germany's design was "inspired by the concepts of concrete art and minimalism and plays not only with the nature of the snow in its given circumstances, but even more with its gravitational properties," read the release about the winning sculpture.
According to the release, ideal sculpting conditions were present throughout the week, including single-digit temperatures, sunshine, and snowfall.
Completed sculptures are set to be on display through Wednesday, February 1, located in the Tiger Dredge parking lot in downtown Breckenridge.
Find images of the winning entries below:
Ullr 2nd place should've won first place much more difficult and detailed.
