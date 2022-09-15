The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator chair lift.
It's about that time ❄️ We received our first dusting at the top of Excelerator this morning - let the snow dances begin! pic.twitter.com/QIBrBTInaL— Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) September 15, 2022
Snow was also spotted in the area of Vail Pass.
Snow now down to i70 level near the rest stop along Vail Pass. @NWSGJT @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/MDZk0mkwJO— Greg Travers (@Gregt041) September 15, 2022
Arapahoe Basin has also published images of snowfall taking place on Thursday.
We weren’t joking, it’s really snowing. #COwx #ABasin #TheLegend pic.twitter.com/cKRAkinWkt— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) September 15, 2022
It's likely this snow won't be enough to stick around for long, but it is a good reminder that winter weather is closing in fast on Colorado.
The next noteworthy snow is expected to hit Colorado mid-next week, likely to drop a couple inches in some high elevation areas.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.