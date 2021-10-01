A cool and wet weekend is possible for Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, who predict potentially hazardous weather for parts of the state over the next few days.
The service anticipates showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon and continuing though the evening for the higher terrain, mainly south of Interstate 70.
Some higher elevations saw around five inches of snow on Thursday night, and could possibly see another few inches of snow at above 11,000-12,000 feet, according to a report from OpenSnow.
Warmer, sunny weather should return to the state by Sunday.
As wintery weather starts to hit Colorado, OutThere Colorado recommends several websites for forecasting. The National Weather Service is the place to go for official alerts. OpenSnow.com is the place to go for ski resort-based information. Mountain-Forecast.com is a great resource for winter hiking. Always be aware of the forecast prior to embarking on any adventure and be prepared for changing weather and unpredicted weather swings.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.