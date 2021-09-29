According to the National Weather Service, several inches of snow will be falling around higher points of elevation in Colorado from Wednesday afternoon through the night.
While most of the snow set to hit the state is expected on the state's highest peaks, some snow will fall in a range as low as 7,500 to 8,500 feet, as well. While high elevation snow doesn't tend to impact travel, snow at this elevation may result in slick roads and travel delays.
Currently, the snow is expected to hit the central mountain region the hardest, as well as Front Range peaks, such as Pikes Peak and Longs Peak. The Pikes Peak region is one spot where this lower elevation snowfall may occur. Those in the Woodland Park area and Teller County should prepare for potentially slick roads.
The current cold front hitting Colorado is expected to last through Thursday, with temperatures trending warmer after that. As the cold front continues to move through, it is likely that winds will also be present.
Rain showers are also possible around the state today, with I-70 already being shut down through Glenwood Canyon due to flash flood risk.
A number of mountains around the state saw snow yesterday, as well as a stretch of I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. See what that snowfall was like in the clip below:
Winter-like conditions near the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado on Tuesday, while just a few miles down the highway crews were battling the #PtarmiganFire pic.twitter.com/lxxXqW9qIZ— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 29, 2021
