Pikes Peak in Spring Photo Credit: SWKrullImaging (iStock).

Photo Credit: SWKrullImaging (iStock).

 SWKrullImaging

According to the National Weather Service, several inches of snow will be falling around higher points of elevation in Colorado from Wednesday afternoon through the night.

While most of the snow set to hit the state is expected on the state's highest peaks, some snow will fall in a range as low as 7,500 to 8,500 feet, as well. While high elevation snow doesn't tend to impact travel, snow at this elevation may result in slick roads and travel delays.

Currently, the snow is expected to hit the central mountain region the hardest, as well as Front Range peaks, such as Pikes Peak and Longs Peak. The Pikes Peak region is one spot where this lower elevation snowfall may occur. Those in the Woodland Park area and Teller County should prepare for potentially slick roads.

The current cold front hitting Colorado is expected to last through Thursday, with temperatures trending warmer after that. As the cold front continues to move through, it is likely that winds will also be present.

Rain showers are also possible around the state today, with I-70 already being shut down through Glenwood Canyon due to flash flood risk.

A number of mountains around the state saw snow yesterday, as well as a stretch of I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. See what that snowfall was like in the clip below:

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.