"It’s hunting season for one of Colorado's mightiest creatures, the snowplow," the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet ahead of a winter storm set to hit Colorado.
With three to eight inches expected in some parts of the state on Wednesday, snow plow operations are already preparing to go to work as the storm could impact the evening commute.
Here are a few reminders on snowplow etiquette and ways to respect operators if you see them on the road.
CDOT suggests that drivers always keep a 3-4 vehicle length space between themselves and snowplows.
"Plows need to drop de-icer and sand, so make sure you stay back 3-4 car lengths of space. If you follow too close, de-icer and sand could hit your car. You also never know when a plow might need to stop suddenly, so make sure you have plenty of room to do the same," CDOT said on their website.
CDOT also recommends that drivers never pass a plow on the right side.
"Plows are designed to push all the snow, slush, rocks and other debris to the right. All that debris could damage your car and obstruct visibility," the department said.
Remember to never try to pass plows that are in a tandem formation.
Tandem formation is a common practice where plows stagger diagonally to cover and clear all lanes on a given road.
"This is the safest and most efficient snow removal method. It is extremely dangerous for motorists to try and pass plows in this formation because you could encounter white-out conditions and ridges of snow between lanes," CDOT said.
In Colorado, it's not just a suggestion to not pass plows in tandem position, it's the law.
House Bill 19-1265, signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in 2019, increased penalties for motorists who pass snowplows, according to CDOT.
"The act states that a person commits a class A traffic offense if the person passes a snowplow that is operated by a state, county, or local government, displaying its lights, and performing its service function in echelon [tandem] formation with one or more other such snowplows," the bill reads.
Penalties can include up to a $100 fine and/or points against your license.
This month alone, three plows have been hit by vehicles while clearing the roads in Colorado. In one incident, the driver hit the plow at 75 MPH according to a CBS report.
