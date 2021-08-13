Recent weather forecasts are show chances for snow on some of Colorado's high mountains over the weekend while much of the state can expect rain, lightning, and hail.
Mountain Forecast predicts up to 2.4 inches of snow to fall on Colorado's 14,272-foot Gray's Peak, which is near Georgetown. The snowfall is likely to accumulate overnight Friday with a low temperature of 34 degrees.
Rain showers are likely to continue for the mountain peak through Monday and more light snowfall is expected overnight Wednesday. The forecast for Torreys Peak is similar.
Other 14ers expected to see snow fall include Longs Peak west of the town of Lyons. Just 0.4 inches of snow is forecast for Longs Peak late Wednesday, according to Mountain Forecast.
In other areas of Colorado, a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service covers much of the state, warning of incoming thunderstorms with risks of heavy rain, hail, lightning, and more.
For central, east central, south central, and southeast areas in Colorado, thunderstorms are expected to bring flash flooding. Risks of flash flooding are higher in burn scars in these areas of Colorado such as Chalk Cliffs, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars.
El Paso and Teller counties, which include cities like Colorado Springs, Monument, and Woodland Park are forecast to see strong to severe storms after 2 p.m. The major hazards of these storms include 1-inch hail, 60 mph winds, and lightning.
Counties in east Colorado such as Las Animas and Baca are also forecast for strong to severe storms after 12 p.m. Friday. The main hazards under the strongest storms will be 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds, as well as cloud to ground lightning.
Areas in northeast and north central Colorado could see a few severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Large hail and strong winds are likely to accompany heavy rainfall, meteorologists say.
Be sure to check the weather forecast with the National Weather Service for the most updated information. Click here to check road conditions and closures around Colorado according to the state's transportation department.
