According to the National Weather Service, more than a foot of snow is set to hit many of Colorado's western mountains through Tuesday evening.

Here's a map of how much snow was expected to land by Tuesday night. Note that a small pocket near Glenwood Springs and another near Aspen were forecasted to get up to two feet of snow over the 24-hour period.

As Tuesday evening continues, more snow will hit part of the state.

A winter storm warning has been posted in the eastern San Juan Mountains from late tonight into Thursday morning, with more heavy snow expected to start in the area on Tuesday night. Travel impacts are anticipated on Wednesday in the mountains and on Thursday in the Front Range and Eastern Plains regions. Snow is expected to continue over much of Colorado's mountain region, including the northern Front Range into tomorrow.

Mountain-Forecast.com shows some mountains getting hit with another round of snow on Friday, including the Maroon Bells.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service's long-range 'risk of heavy snow' forecast shows much of the state included in a winter storm set to hit the Midwest from March 7 to 13. This could be a pretty big storm, but given that it's still more than a week away, the forecast could be subject to change.

In other words, it's looking like there's plenty of snow on the way to Colorado to start the month of March.

Find additional updates to the forecast on the National Weather Service website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

