Brace yourself – Thursday is about to be a very cold day in Colorado. As an arctic airmass moves through the state, temperatures are expected to plummet on Wednesday night into Thursday, with widespread snowfall expected to take place.
Current mapping shows a slight downgrade in snow totals compared to yesterday, though don't underestimate potential impacts. Parts of Colorado's mountains are still expected to get up to 18 inches of snow through Friday morning, with much of the I-25 corridor expected to get between three and six inches. As anyone that frequents Colorado's roads knows, it doesn't take much precipitation to cause chaos when it comes to commutes.
Find the latest snow forecast below, provided by the National Weather Service:
Those traveling around the state should be highly aware of the changing weather. Don't underestimate those frigid temperatures, as they can turn deadly. Pack your vehicle with key essentials that can save your life in the event of stranding.
How cold will it get on Thursday? The low in Denver is eight degrees, the low in Breckenridge is negative one, and the low in Grand Junction is 17.
Colorado currently remains below the to-date median in terms of snowpack at 96 percent statewide. While this snowstorm will boost the snowpack, it is unlikely to bring it back to 100 percent.
Find the most up-to-date weather-related information and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.