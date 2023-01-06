The forecast of incoming snowfall that's starting to hit Colorado got a significant upgrade in the past 24 hours, now showing that up to 18 inches of snow are expected on some peaks through Saturday morning.
Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that peaks east of Steamboat Springs and those southwest of Aspen will likely see the highest totals. Mountains north of Glenwood Springs will also get hit hard. Heavy snow during this period could impact travel on I-70.
See projected snowfall totals of the 'expected' scenario on the map below:
Should 'high-end' totals hit, a larger portion of this central and northern mountain region could see snow totals of up to a foot. This could further impact travel in this part of the state headed into the weekend.
As a result of the weather, a 'winter weather advisory' has been issued in much of this area, warning of dangerous road conditions. Find alerts related to your specific area of travel here.
Major metros on the Front Range shouldn't expect snow during this period.
Long-range forecasts show the possibility of a much more significant storm cycle moving into the state next week.
