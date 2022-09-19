According to the National Weather Service, tropical moisture is making its way into Colorado starting on Tuesday night, with an increased chance for precipitation set to stretch through Thursday. Not only will this mean cooler temperatures and rainfall in much of the state, it will also mean snowfall in spots that get cold enough.
One spot where temperatures will drop into the low-30s will be on Colorado's highest peaks.
LISTEN NOW: Download our Colorado-themed podcast for FREE on Apple, Spotify, and GooglePlay
Mountain-Forecast.com predicts snowfall on many of the fourteeners around the state on Wednesday and Thursday, while Rocky Mountain National Park is already warning visitors to be on the lookout for snow at higher elevation areas of the park.
While only a few inches are expected in spots hit the hardest (with just an inch or two expected on most peaks), those headed into the backcountry should be highly aware of what weather they can expect. It will also be important for those headed to the mountains this weekend to know that while snow might not be expected on Saturday and Sunday, slick conditions could be lingering from snow during previous days. Additional foot traction may be needed in high elevation areas.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.