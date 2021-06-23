Attention, Colorado travelers! Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, a popular breakfast spot known for its creative twist on pancakes, is now serving travelers at the Denver International Airport.
The popular breakfast chain officially opened its doors at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23 – just in time for Fourth of July travel. It is located on Concourse B on the mezzanine level, which is home to United Airlines.
The Denver-born breakfast chain can be found at nearly 50 locations, serving a variety of breakfast dishes ranging from pancake flights and eggs Benedict to flavorful tacos and burritos. Popular menu items include the Funky Monkey French Toast, griddled slices of banana bread with white chocolate chips, topped with caramel sauce, candied pecans, whipped mascarpone, and a brûléed banana.
The cocktail menu is also full of breakfast-style options, including Bloody Marys, mimosas, and Irish coffees.
The airport venue will feature the largest Snooze bar, seating around 30 people. There will also be a large dining room open to travelers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
To kick off their grand opening, Snooze will be donating $2 for every pancake purchased to Make-A-Wish Colorado from Wednesday, June 23 through Tuesday June 29.
For more information on visiting Snooze at the Denver International Airport, please visit snoozeeatery.com.
