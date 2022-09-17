A female snapping turtle was sent to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center in Loveland, Colorado after being run over by a car on Friday.
The turtle sustained serious injuries including damage to its shell and a broken jaw, the center said in a Facebook post. The reptile will need surgery in order to recover.
There is a healthy population of common snapping turtles in Colorado, so accidents like this are not necessarily uncommon.
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center team wants to remind people to keep an eye out for turtles on the road. If you find an injured turtle, do not touch it. Instead contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife, or your local reptile rehabilitation center.
(1) comment
Believe it or not, I have seen people run off the road to run over a snapping turtle, in my 72 years on earth, I have seen it at least 30 times. I could never understand why!? Dogs, cats, snakes, rabbits, squirels, coons you name it, people will purposly try and run over them. My wife was walking our Yorki on a leash, a woman drove clear up onto the shoulder and ran over the dog, and kept on driving away.
