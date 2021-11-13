A snapping turtle was sent to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center in Loveland, Colorado after being run over by an industrial lawn mower in October, according to the organization.
The turtle sustained injuries near the rear of his shell, which required it to be treated with pain medication and antibiotics, the center said in a Facebook post.
Today, the turtle has recovered well and there is no longer a risk for infection. It will be release back into the wild in Spring of 2022.
"Common snapping turtles are important members of the ecosystem and can live to be up to 100 years old!" the center said in a Facebook post.
There is a healthy population of common snapping turtles in Colorado, so accidents like this are not necessarily uncommon. In fact, a second turtle was sent to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center in October after being hit by a car.
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center team wants to remind people to keep an eye out for turtles on the road. If you find an injured turtle, do not touch it. Instead contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife, or your local reptile rehabilitation center.
