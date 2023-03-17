Officials from the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department are seeking help identifying a man who they believe is responsible for five bank robberies in Colorado since January, according to a news release.
The suspect has been dubbed the 'Snakebit Bandit' because he has been photographed wearing a 'Don't Tread on Me' hat with a snake on it. He is described as a white male between 5'7'' and 5'9'' with a thin build.
The robberies occurred at the following banks, according to officials:
- March 9 at approximately 4:42 p.m., Bank of the West, 2050 S. Downing St., Denver
- February 16 at approximately 4:36 p.m., First Citizen’s Bank, 3611 E. 1st Ave., Denver
- February 10 at approximately 4:27 p.m., Bank of the West, 2 Steele St., Denver
- February 2 at approximately 12:00 p.m., Huntington Bank, 2084 S. Broadway, Denver
- January 14 at approximately 1:00 p.m., U.S. Bank, 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver
"Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the above descriptions. Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly," the release said.
According to the release, bank robbery is a federal offense and can be punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Sentences can be extended if the suspect used a deadly weapon to carry out the crimes.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any other information regarding these crimes is asked to contact FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Think maybe its time they stopped allowing people to walk into banks with masks, sunglasses and hats again?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.