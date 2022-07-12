When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario.
According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
Reports of the fire were received while the fire was still small, but creating smoke. Aspen Patrol summer rangers were able to respond quickly and put it out.
Following the incident, Aspen Snowmass reminded their visitors to stay away from flammable terrain while smoking and to dispose of cigarettes in fire-safe containers. Despite recent rainfall in the area and more precipitation in the forecast, the wildfire threat is still very real and very serious.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.