Some Front Range residents may see smoke, including those in the area of Morrison and Ken Caryl. If so, it's probably coming from the Stone Gate wildfire, found east of Highway 285 and near North Turkey Road. This is located in Jefferson County, south of Mount Lindo.
Estimated at less than an acre in size, the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, along with members of Elk Creek Fire Protection District and Indian Hills Fire Rescue, initially responded to the scene on Wednesday. They continued their work on Thursday morning.
Firefighters initially hand dug a line around the fire and continue to secure the perimeter of the fire today, which is located in rocky terrain.
Find updates about the fire on the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District Facebook page.
