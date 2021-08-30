This image shows smoke coming into Colorado from the west. This is a projection of smoke at 3 PM on Monday. See the full image and timeline embedded in the article. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

This image shows smoke coming into Colorado from the west. This is a projection of smoke at 3 PM on Monday. See the full image and timeline embedded in the article. Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Smoky skies have returned to Colorado, with many wondering where the smoke is coming from and how long it will last.

While multiple wildfires sparked around Colorado over the weekend, including one near the East Troublesome fire of last year and another in the northwest part of the state, most of the smoke is still coming from fires burning in states further west.

The impact of the new fire in Grand County can be seen on the map below:

While most of the state was smoke-free on Sunday – barring the northwest corner and the northern edge of the state – that won't be the case for long, according to the National Weather Service. Most of Colorado will fill with a smoky haze on Monday, bringing major smoke to the most populated areas. This is likely to stick around through at least Tuesday.

Map Credit: NWS Pueblo. Follow them on Twitter for official updates here.

Map Credit: NWS Pueblo. Follow them on Twitter for official updates here.

Denver air quality is currently rated as moderate, scoring a 74 on the air quality index. Colorado Springs is good, at 47. Grand Junction is 105, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That being said, these air quality ratings are subject to rapid change.

Author's Note [11:30 AM]: Outside of my downtown Colorado Springs office window, the mountains are still clearly visible. That being said, a haze has rolled in and it's gotten significantly worse over the last hour.

Cooler temperatures accompanying monsoonal moisture brought by Hurricane Nora will likely help push the smoke out by late Wednesday, keeping it away on following days. Thursday is expected to be a very rainy day in Colorado.

That being said, with new fires starting recently and weather forecasts subject to change, the smoke forecast is all but certain.

Follow the National Weather Service on Twitter for more information. Their three Colorado accounts can be found here: Boulder, Grand Junction, Pueblo.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.