Smoky skies have returned to Colorado, with many wondering where the smoke is coming from and how long it will last.
While multiple wildfires sparked around Colorado over the weekend, including one near the East Troublesome fire of last year and another in the northwest part of the state, most of the smoke is still coming from fires burning in states further west.
The impact of the new fire in Grand County can be seen on the map below:
Current model smoke projections for today. Increasing smoke from fires out west with potential impacts from a new fire in Grand county will increase smoke impacts for the day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/O9w2JycAHe— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 30, 2021
While most of the state was smoke-free on Sunday – barring the northwest corner and the northern edge of the state – that won't be the case for long, according to the National Weather Service. Most of Colorado will fill with a smoky haze on Monday, bringing major smoke to the most populated areas. This is likely to stick around through at least Tuesday.
Denver air quality is currently rated as moderate, scoring a 74 on the air quality index. Colorado Springs is good, at 47. Grand Junction is 105, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That being said, these air quality ratings are subject to rapid change.
Author's Note [11:30 AM]: Outside of my downtown Colorado Springs office window, the mountains are still clearly visible. That being said, a haze has rolled in and it's gotten significantly worse over the last hour.
Cooler temperatures accompanying monsoonal moisture brought by Hurricane Nora will likely help push the smoke out by late Wednesday, keeping it away on following days. Thursday is expected to be a very rainy day in Colorado.
That being said, with new fires starting recently and weather forecasts subject to change, the smoke forecast is all but certain.
Follow the National Weather Service on Twitter for more information. Their three Colorado accounts can be found here: Boulder, Grand Junction, Pueblo.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.