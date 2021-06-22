Smithsonian Magazine recently released their list of the '15 best small towns to visit in 2021' and one spot in Colorado made the cut.
Featured on the unranked list is Manitou Springs, Colorado, home to just over 5,000 residents and located between Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak.
The Smithsonian called Manitou Springs "the perfect combo of Mother Nature, friendly people, and a robust arts and culture scene." Not only is Manitou Springs home to the historic Pikes Peak Cog Railway (newly reopened), it's also home to the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, the Manitou Incline, and a rich history related to the various spring water fountains found around town.
The Smithsonian also gave a nod to the Green Horse Gallery, which showcases a variety of work from local artists. The "more-than-century-old" Patsy's concession stand and the historic penny arcade also got a mention.
See the full list of small towns to visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.