Coloradans will now be allowed to smile when they are having their driver's license picture taken, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles announced in a news release last month.
“We are always looking at ways to better serve Coloradans,” said Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles Senior Director Electra Bustle in the release.
“We want to offer the opportunity to residents to smile if they like the next time they get their photo taken at the DMV," she said.
According to a report from the Durango Herald, the 'no smiling' rule was originally enacted to better support federal identification measures and facial recognition software.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
“We are always looking at ways to better serve Coloradans,” said Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles Senior Director Electra Bustle in the release. -- Especially during an election year!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.