Multiple fires made headlines throughout the day on Tuesday in Colorado, as dry and windy conditions were widespread throughout the state.
The National Weather Service called conditions in some places critical or near critical for fire danger, issuing several Red Flag Warnings.
From wildfires to car fires to structure fires, here's a round up of what was burning in Colorado on Tuesday.
A wildfire sparked approximately 2.5 miles south of downtown Estes Park, first reported at around 7 AM on Tuesday morning. Neighboring areas were issued mandatory evacuation orders shortly after.
The fire has since burned an estimated 115 acres and is 11 percent contained, as of 3:00 PM on Tuesday.
Official updates can be found here.
At 11:56 AM, Interstate 25 southbound near Happy Canyon Road was closed while firefighters battled a fire inside an RV that was pulled onto the shoulder of the highway. The South Metro Fire and Rescue team responded, reporting no injuries.
I-25 is CLOSED southbound south of Happy Canyon Road while firefighters battle an RV fire. No injuries reported. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/tN074GZlfP— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 16, 2021
A closure was also issued for eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 between Silver Plume and Georgetown at about 12:19 PM after a semi-truck caught fire on the road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. No injuries were reported. This fire resulted in serious delays.
In a fourth instance, three structures went up in flames on Tuesday following a fire that started in an abandoned building in southeast Denver, according to the Denver Fire Department.
The fire started at 4236 York Street, just south of I-70, at about noon, DFD reported. Three structures were lost, including at least one that was occupied. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour and no injuries were reported. This fire pumped quite a bit of smoke into the air, creating a black cloud and prompting many questions from the public.
The #DenverfireDepartment is fighting a second alarm fire involving two buildings at 4236 York. No injuries are reported and fire is still uncontrolled. pic.twitter.com/vVQlQeXEEP— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) November 16, 2021
Fire danger continues in Colorado and should always be taken seriously. Do your part to prevent the next fire from sparking.
