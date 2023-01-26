With awards being handed out by the James Beard Foundation for more than 30 years, few accolades are more coveted in the dining industry. This year, a small town Colorado spot has a shot at winning in the 'best new restaurant' category, already considered a semifinalist.
The Friar's Fork, located in the 10,000-resident city of Alamosa, is one of 30 spots nationwide (and the only spot in Colorado) competing in the 'best new restaurant' category.
The Friar's Fork was opened in the footprint of a historic church, quickly becoming known for bringing great Italian cuisine to the San Luis Valley. With a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, visitors can't seem to stop raving about the food, cocktails, and ambiance.
Whether The Friar's Fork ends up winning the James Beard award or not, it seems like this restaurant should definitely be on your list for your next trip to Alamosa.
Find the Friar's Fork website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Fried Bologna Sandwich $16.50! I can eat better than that at that price!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.