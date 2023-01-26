star shape of crystal trophy against purple background File photo. Photo Credit: new look casting (iStock).

With awards being handed out by the James Beard Foundation for more than 30 years, few accolades are more coveted in the dining industry. This year, a small town Colorado spot has a shot at winning in the 'best new restaurant' category, already considered a semifinalist.

The Friar's Fork, located in the 10,000-resident city of Alamosa, is one of 30 spots nationwide (and the only spot in Colorado) competing in the 'best new restaurant' category.

The Friar's Fork was opened in the footprint of a historic church, quickly becoming known for bringing great Italian cuisine to the San Luis Valley. With a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews,  visitors can't seem to stop raving about the food, cocktails, and ambiance.

Whether The Friar's Fork ends up winning the James Beard award or not, it seems like this restaurant should definitely be on your list for your next trip to Alamosa.

Find the Friar's Fork website here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Fried Bologna Sandwich $16.50! I can eat better than that at that price!

