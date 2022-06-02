Recent rounds of spring precipitation have resulted in some good news in Colorado – the entire state is no longer considered to be 'abnormally dry' or worse in terms of drought.
As of data released on June 2, 98.91 percent of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse, a small step down from 100 percent of the state officially being considered 'abnormally dry' or worse last week. Widespread dryness has been the norm for quite some time, with the entire state under these conditions three months ago, too, as well as at the start of the calendar year. The improvement seen this week occurred as some dryness was alleviated in the northern part of the state.
Editor's Note: The US Drought Monitor categorizes drought in four tiers of severity, also including a fifth tier below that categorized as 'abnormal dryness.' Though impacts seen in places experiencing only 'abnormal dryness' are minimal, this can be a precursor to more serious drought if dryness continues.
While that tiny downgrade in drought might seem like good news, this time last year, just 48.90 percent of the state was experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse.
In terms of dryness to the extent that's actually considered technical drought, 87.50 percent of Colorado currently meets this threshold. This is a decline from 89.73 percent a week ago, but a big step up from drought levels seen during the same time last year, when just 43.36 percent of the state was technically experiencing some level of drought.
In short, the drought situation in Colorado seems to have gotten a little better last week, but is still much worse than the same time, last year.
Thankfully, the National Weather Service is calling for below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation during early June, which may further improve the drought situation. Regardless of these potential storms, it's looking like dryness will be much more widespread this summer, compared to last year.
Fire risk is expected to remain a hazard throughout the summer. Follow all local restrictions, rules, and guidelines.
Stay up-to-date on drought conditions in Colorado on the US Drought Monitor website here.
(1) comment
Just curious, whatever happened to the glowing reports and positive forecasts for "cloud seeding" and related technologies?
