A single engine plane landed safely in at the Pueblo Airport on Saturday afternoon, after the pilot reported having landing gear issues while in the air, according to a series of tweets from the Pueblo Fire Department.
According to officials, the plane was a Piper with one person on board. At around 11:12 AM, the fire department posted and update that a second plane had taken off to help access if the gear was stuck, or if there was a hydraulic leak.
"The pilot is currently circling the Pueblo airport to burn off fuel before his approach and landing," officials said at 12:14 PM.
At 1:14 PM, the fire department announced that the plane successfully landed at the Pueblo Airport with no injuries reported.
Update 1:14pm The pilot has made a successful landing and no injuries are reported. We are happy to report that this incident has concluded and all units are returning to service pic.twitter.com/3Dfn2enR1M— Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) April 8, 2023
