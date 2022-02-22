ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A departing small jet went off the end of the runway at Aspen’s airport on Monday, leading to the closure of the Colorado ski resort community’s airport on a busy travel day.
No one was injured and it was not clear what caused the accident, which came at the end of the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, Aspen Pitkin County Airport director Dan Bartholomew said, The Aspen Times reported.
According to the website FlightAware, the plane, which appears to be a Hawker 800 business jet, was bound for Austin, Texas at the time.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
My husband said it is he shortest airport in Colorado and he is a pilot! He would he would not land there! Some of our friends who are also pilots said the same thing1 They used to live in Pa and fly out for a few days or long weekends and decided to move here that was back in the 70's! Lucky me! Jess
Aspen was once and may still be thought of as one of the least safe airports in the US.
I meant it is the shortest!J
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.