Crews from the South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a small grass fire burning in unincorporated Douglas County at around 12:48 PM on Saturday.
The fire was burning beneath a bridge on East County Line Road. Crews contained the fire quickly and have begun moping up hot spots.
The fire did not threaten any structures, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SMFR firefighters are mopping up a small grass fire underneath a bridge on E. County Line Rd. in unincorporated Douglas County. The fire did not extend to any structures. No injuries. The cause is under investigation. Thanks to Safety 35 on scene for capturing these photos. pic.twitter.com/tLxmtKuAAA— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 18, 2021
