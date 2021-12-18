Grass Fire

Photo credit: South Metro Fire Rescue

Crews from the South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a small grass fire burning in unincorporated Douglas County at around 12:48 PM on Saturday.

The fire was burning beneath a bridge on East County Line Road. Crews contained the fire quickly and have begun moping up hot spots. 

The fire did not threaten any structures, and no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

