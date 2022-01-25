File photo, snow in Denver. Photo Credit: peeterv (iStock).

A fast-moving storm system passing through the Front Range Foothills on Tuesday has already dropped up to five inches of snow in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service. 

Here are some photos and videos found around social media that capture that scene in Denver. 

Morning commutes were reportedly slick and resulted in several crashes on Tuesday morning. 

"Snow comes down during rush hour. We ask you to slow down, stager your departure time, or even stay home. Most drivers listen. Someone that “knows how to drive in snow” proves otherwise. Repeat. Please, PLEASE slow down, no matter where you’re driving today!" the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said in a Tuesday morning tweet. 

Interstate 25 was closed in the northbound direction at Castle Rock Parkway (exit 185) due to multiple crashes blocking the road at around 1:32 PM on Tuesday, according CSP. 

"Expect heavier traffic on that highway as a result. Unknown reopening time. Use alternate routes," CSP said in a tweet at 1:38 PM. 

The National Weather Service is calling for snowfall to conclude in Denver by 3 PM.

Find official travel updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

