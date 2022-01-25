A fast-moving storm system passing through the Front Range Foothills on Tuesday has already dropped up to five inches of snow in the Denver area, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are some photos and videos found around social media that capture that scene in Denver.
I can tell you this. When I have to pre-snow blow halfway through a storm because my baby snow blower can only handle about 6” - it’s going to be a decent accumulation for Denver. ❄️ ⛄️ 🥶 pic.twitter.com/6mmyxugW6d— Snark Queen Bee 💁♀️🌊💉💉💉🐶🐶 (@SnarkQueenBee) January 25, 2022
Heaviest snow over Denver and shifting south. Improving conditions North of Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Y8RUGCAOSb— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 25, 2022
Denverites woke up to a fresh blanket of snow this morning. #COwx— The Denver Post (@denverpost) January 25, 2022
Photos by @aaronontiveroz https://t.co/yLnjQprLcY pic.twitter.com/SQyyh8NE8x
Snow cover now on Peoria just north of I-70. Slick and slow out there. pic.twitter.com/FrFPnaTHeo— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 25, 2022
Happy #TongueOutTuesday from Bandhu and his face full of snow! Volunteer Mark snapped this photo of this sweet boy a few weeks ago when the weather was nicer, but we hope everyone is staying cozy and warm today! ❄️🦏— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 25, 2022
Photo By Denver Zoo Volunteer Photographer: Mark Rinker pic.twitter.com/oqe1tbyKMh
The conditions on WB 70 near Kipling right now as heavier snow impacts the drive. pic.twitter.com/SLEhruzBTt— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 25, 2022
It's important to really kick that @denversnow when frolicking! #bunny #tuesdayvibe #snow pic.twitter.com/xTnbtYcrap— Monsieur Bun-Bun The Magnificent (@BunMagnificent) January 25, 2022
Morning commutes were reportedly slick and resulted in several crashes on Tuesday morning.
"Snow comes down during rush hour. We ask you to slow down, stager your departure time, or even stay home. Most drivers listen. Someone that “knows how to drive in snow” proves otherwise. Repeat. Please, PLEASE slow down, no matter where you’re driving today!" the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said in a Tuesday morning tweet.
Interstate 25 was closed in the northbound direction at Castle Rock Parkway (exit 185) due to multiple crashes blocking the road at around 1:32 PM on Tuesday, according CSP.
"Expect heavier traffic on that highway as a result. Unknown reopening time. Use alternate routes," CSP said in a tweet at 1:38 PM.
The National Weather Service is calling for snowfall to conclude in Denver by 3 PM.
Find official travel updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
