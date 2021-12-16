According to Rocky Mountain National Park, "very minimal snow" is currently covering the Hidden Valley sledding hill, making sledding at the only place in the park designated for this activity not recommended and probably not very enjoyable.
A dry start to the snow season continues in Colorado through mid-December, with scenes from the sledding hill showing brown grass poking up through minimal snow. An extremely windy day yesterday probably did not help, as this area notoriously gets snow scraped away when gusts push through.
Once the area gets a bit more snow coverage, it's sure to be a popular destination for visitors to the park. Formerly at the bottom of the bunny hill of the former Hidden Valley Ski Area, people have been enjoying snow sports on this slope for decades.
No tows are provided and visitors must bring their own plastic sleds (no metal runners allowed).
