Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help identifying the person who shot and illegally left behind a bull moose in the Dunckley Flat Tops area near Hayden, Colorado over the weekend.
Officers first discovered the bull's body on Sunday, according to a CPW news release.
Upon investigation it appeared that the poacher did not attempt to field dress the body and instead left the meat to rot.
"The violation for this crime may include a felony and felonies change people's lives. I don't want that, but I do want to ensure justice for our wildlife,” said District Wildlife Manager Justin Pollock, in the release, "It's not too late to contact me."
Moose hunting is legal in Colorado, but CPW only gives out a few licenses a year to protect the state's moose population.
“I think an elk hunter mistook the moose for an elk. After realizing their mistake, they panicked,” Pollock said.
The CPW program Operation Game Thief rewards citizens that turn in poachers. In this case, the program could pay-out up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification of the poacher, according to the release.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us, or call District Wildlife Manger Pollock at 970-629-1247.
