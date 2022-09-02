A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting.
Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
Elk-specific game damage has been occurring at the park in recent years, which resulted in the approval of lethal removal assistance. At last report, the elk population at the park had reportedly grown from 25 to 350 over a recent 10-year period, with elk learning to avoid hunters by simply not migrating, instead taking advantage of the protection found in the park year-round. It's likely that even more elk are at the park now based on a projection that predicted numbers getting closer to 600 within a few years of when that initial count was released.
As the elk stay on the preserve year-round, they raid neighboring agricultural fields at night, returning to the park during the day. In addition to consuming these crops, they're also destroying landscaping and fencing.
Their rapid expansion has also caused extensive damage to the highly diverse plant life at the park. Officials report that this is a major issue due to Rabbit Mountain's 'B1' designation, which means it is a spot of 'outstanding biodiversity significance' with "plant and wildlife diversity [that] is globally rare and irreplaceable."
The goal is to maintain a herd of 30 to 70 animals – about 300 fewer elk than were last reported to be found at the site.
Hunters were selected at random from a pool of people that had obtained an antlerless license in the subunit, also declaring interest in the program. Hunting at the open space would regularly be strictly prohibited. There is no additional cost involved for hunters related to the effort.
While the three-day closure will be enacted weekly, the park will be open to all throughout the entire week of Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Northeast of the Town of Lyons, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain is located in the easternmost part of the foothills of Boulder County, known for being rich with wildlife.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.