In 1958, 10-year-old Bobby Bizup was found dead after disappearing from Camp St. Malo in Allenspark, Colorado. At the time, it was believed that the deaf child had gotten lost and succumbed to nature, with some of the boy's remains later found several miles away on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Questions about the boy's disappearance have since been raised after Denver's 9News uncovered that several of the counselors at the camp went on to sexually abuse children as priests. Adding to the narrative, the 9News 'Wants to Know' team has recently published an investigative report indicating that a skull believed to be Bizup's was held by a friend of the priest running the camp for decades, since turned over to authorities by a son that inherited the bone in the 80s.
See a video from 9News below and read their full report here.
