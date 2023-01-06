With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel their walks.
"Owners must place snow from their driveways and sidewalks onto their front yard or other areas of their own property, and not into the street. This practice reduces the number of icy areas on streets and ensures proper drainage flow into the storm sewer once snow melts," the CDOT website reads.
Failure to comply with shoveling policies can result in penalties, such as various fines depending on where you are in the state, as well as a number of violations that can be issued. Also, if a pedestrian slips on a snowy or icy sidewalk, the owner or resident of the home could be held liable for injuries.
According to a report by KDVR, 19 shoveling violations were issued in Denver between December 1 and January 5. In Denver, violations typically result in a $150 fine.
"Senior citizens, people with disabilities, parents with strollers, and mail carriers — just to name a few — struggle to negotiate hazardous walkways. We need to do our part to make our community safe and accessible for all," the city's website reads.
Keep in mind that shoveling heavy snow can be a strenuous activity, so make sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Shoveling light loads instead heavy ones and listening to your body can help prevent sudden medical emergencies like heart attacks.
(5) comments
I’m all for shoveling residential sidewalks. What is appalling is how the City of Denver FAILS to plow roads (Sheridan as well as adjoining neighborhood streets). It is downright treacherous to navigate the streets whether on foot or in a vehicle. Denver has much room for improvement in their plowing responsibilities!!
Figure that Denver wouldn't pass up a chance to tax their citizens some more. Just another reason added to the multitude of others why the Springs is so much better place of a place to live than Denver.
So if someone clears their sidewalk and the city or county continually plows the street and throws all that snow on your shoveled sidewalk again and again, are you expected to keep shoveling it off? Not safe for some folks with medical issues!
What happens when the town doesn't plow my road in 24hrs? Do I get to send them a fine? hahaha
Same here; don't show up for hours and sometimes days when there is snow to be removed, but will run up and down the street scraping the asphalt off the road when there is no snow whatsoever!
