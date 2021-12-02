Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'
The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM on November 30, following the collision between a skier and a snowboarder. The snowboarder, of Wellington, Colorado, has not been identified and no criminal charges were initially filed related to the incident. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.
An article of remembrance published by the Professional Ski Instructors of America and American Association of Snowboard Instructors included the following about LeMaster:
"An icon in the snowsports industry, LeMaster was an innovator and consummate professional – whether on snow coaching athletes; shooting photos and videos of the best the sport produced; or writing numerous articles, papers, and books about the sport he loved so much."
An article from LeMaster can be found here.
According to a post from Denver's KDVR, the snowboarder involved in the collision is being cooperative with authorities.
Though not common, criminal charges can be filed against the at-fault party when a serious slopesport collision takes place. In a case stemming from a 1997 crash, a skier was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide for the role the skier played in the collision death of another person on the mountain. The skier served time in jail and was sentenced to pay restitution as a result.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death. LeMaster's death was the first of the 2021-22 ski season in Colorado.
