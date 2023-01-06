There are many reasons not to 'duck ropes' to access closed terrain at Colorado resorts, one of which is avalanche risk. When a run is closed or out-of-bounds terrain is marked, there's typically a reason behind that – whether it's unsafe conditions, lack of coverage, land-use rules, or terrain that's simply not skiable.
In this case, the two skiers reportedly went down the closed 'Upper North Chute' run at Telluride Resort as guests of the mountain on January 2. This resulted in a very dangerous avalanche.
"This slide was large enough to bury and kill. Patrol swept the area, cleared debris, and luckily no one was buried or hurt. Respect all signage to keep yourself and others safe," wrote the resort about the incident. "Closed means CLOSED."
While a run may look safe from the top of the mountain, if a run is roped off, that's something to take seriously. Even if there's plenty of snow, it may mean that the area hasn't been subjected to crucial avalanche control yet. Just because a run is found on a resort, doesn't mean it's safe in all conditions and at all times of the year.
Thankfully, this lesson came with no injuries or deaths.
(1) comment
Are there not any penalties for violating these boundaries?
