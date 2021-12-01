According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a skier has died following a collision at Eldora Ski Area. This is the first slopesport fatality of the season in Colorado.
At approximately 11 AM on Tuesday, a call was received regarding a collision between a skier and a snowboarder on Eldora's intermediate-rated 'Windmill' run. The skier was unconscious and not breathing, with ski patrol offering continued resuscitative efforts while deputies from the sheriff's office and medical personnel arrived.
The skier, a 72-year-old male from Boulder, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 11:43 AM.
The snowboarder was identified as a male resident of Wellington, Colorado and was interviewed at the scene by authorities. He received treatment for injuries sustained in the collision.
No criminal charges have been filed at this time, though parties involved in slopesport collisions can sometimes be deemed liable for injuries and death. In a well-known Colorado case resulting from a 1997 collision, a skier was charged with criminally negligent homicide following a deadly accident on the slopes.
Additional details about this collision have not been released, including contributing factors and whether or not one of the involved parties may have been at fault.
Despite limited snowfall in the area, Eldora opened on Friday, November 19 with one lift and one run. Early season skiing when terrain is limited can pose its own difficulties amid crowding and poor snow conditions. As of Wednesday, December 1, seven of 61 trails are open on the mountain, according to the resort website.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic accident and death.
Eldora Mountain is one of the closest options for slopegoers on the Front Range, approximately a 30 minute drive from Boulder. The mountain has 680 skiable acres when fully open, with a peak elevation of 10,600 feet and a vertical drop of 1,240 feet.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.