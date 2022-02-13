The Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSR) team was activated at around 4:30 PM on Saturday after receiving calls about a skier being trapped on a cliff above Berthoud Pass.
The skier reportedly triggered a small avalanche before getting stuck at the cliff's edge, according to GCSAR.
The team was able to extricate the skier by pulling him from the cliffs edge with a rope.
"Common area for people to get too low over the cliff band due to poor navigation or poor judgement. We have had multiple rescues there. One guy even hucked the cliff, had a crash landing," GCSAR said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
You should always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
